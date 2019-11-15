PREVIEW: Washington’s musical Michael

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls high school student is getting musical opportunities around the world thanks to his incredible talent as a guitarist.

Emmanuel Michael auditioned for the National Youth Orchestra Jazz Program in New York and made it this summer. On top of performing at Carnegie Hall with two dozen others, the group went on tour in Asia. Michael says he loves music because it unites people.

“Just playing this music together brings people from all over the world together and makes everyone a family and it’s really human to play this music and it’s a really great privilege,” Michael said.

In Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, hear more from Michael and why his teacher says he understands and hears music in a way he’s never seen before.