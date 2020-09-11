PREVIEW: Warriors for equality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been half a year since the murder of George Floyd on May 25th, and 4 students from Washington High School want to remind the public that Black Lives Matter.

Junior Antoinette Bita is Co-founder of the school’s Student Union Empowerment Group. She says it’s a group where anybody is welcome who’s open-minded and who is willing to share an opinion and learn more about black history.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ like, at the end of it, there’s a silent ‘too.’ ‘Black Lives Matter too.’ We’re not saying Black lives matter more or that Black lives should be held up more than any other race. We’re saying that they matter as well because Black lives haven’t been treated as they matter or as equally as other people,” Bita said.

On Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Max Hofer takes you to Washington High School to hear from three other students and how they’re working to educate and inform others on how to continue conversations on race and diversity.