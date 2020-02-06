PREVIEW: Wading through winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls has reached another milestone.

Attendance for 2019 topped 200,000 people for the third straight year! It’s a benchmark that few people saw coming since consultants early-on expected annual turnout to only be in the neighborhood of 80,000 people.

“When we said that we were going to make it available to the public, we meant it. And people have responded to that and continue to use the facility the way that they have and we’re pleased with that,” Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

Special events like this fitness class are one of the reasons for the higher-than expected turnout. But it turns out, winter isn’t the busiest time of year at the aquatic center. Find out when most people show up to swim, on Thursday’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.