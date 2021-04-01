PREVIEW: Volunteers playing leading roles at movie theater

BRYANT, S.D. (KELO) — Volunteers play a critical role at a movie theater in a small South Dakota town.

Bryant Cinema is more than 100 years old. It became volunteer-run in 1995. Linda Schlenker and her family starting donating their time several years ago.

“We were coming at least every other weekend to see a movie and one of the board members asked us if we wanted to work and so we started and we’ve been doing it ever since,” Schlenker said.

