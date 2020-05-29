PREVIEW: Virtual band caps off unique year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are using music to come together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to technology, the Memorial Middle School Band Director is taking video and audio clips from more than 100 students and creating a virtual band performance. Musicians from more than eight schools are taking part.

“It’s different when you’re with an actual band in person. You can look around to all the fellow instrumentalists and kind of just like dial in. Here all you have is a recording track. You have to roll with that and see where it takes you,” Roosevelt freshman Brady Roland said.

Each student recorded their part and sent it to John Laughlin. We’ll take a look at the process in Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND.