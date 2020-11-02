PREVIEW: Verdict on the vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls returns to its electoral roots this week.
The 130-year-old building will be the site where county election workers will process thousands of absentee ballots on Tuesday. The courthouse was the longtime home of the Minnehaha County auditor’s office and oversaw elections going all the way back to the 1890s!
“A lot of county history has happened in this building in the past, whether it be trials or the election results announced,” Old Courthouse Museum Director Bill Hoskins said.
The ways people have voted has also evolved. We’ll show you the mechanical method of how your grandparents pulled the lever to cast their ballots, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND