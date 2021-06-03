Preview: USD’s Army ROTC rises in the ranks

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The ROTC program at a local university ranks in the top 15-percent in the nation.

The Unversity of South Dakota ranks 37th out of 274. they jumped 100 places from last year.

Cadet Colby Rickford is a Junior at USD. This is his second year in the program.

“One of my favorite parts about the military and joining this program is meeting a bunch of new people from different backgrounds, different experiences, and the Army and Military is, kind of, that thing that brings you closer together and strengthens that bond between you and become friends for life,” Rickford said.

