PREVIEW: USD celebrating first generation students

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Being the first in your family to go to college is exciting, but it also has many challenges.

First generation students may find college difficult to navigate when they don’t have anyone who went before them to give them guidance.

Victoria Mendoza is a junior at USD, and will be the first in her family to graduate college. She says being a first gen student brings a lot of pressure.

“I want to set an example to future generations of my family, because I am the first one to do it and I really want to set an example to my parents and make them proud as well as my siblings. And to anybody who really looks at a first generation minority student and is just like, hey, you can do that, too,” Mendoza said.

On Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll look at how USD is celebrating first gen students and supporting them during a new experience.