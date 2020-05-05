PREVIEW: Unsung heroes of the pandemic

Breaking News
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll at 24 as active cases go down to 802

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our medical professionals have emerged as true heroes on the front lines fighting the pandemic.

But there are others behind the scenes who are just as important in saving lives. The medical courier is one of them. Avera Health uses MedSpeed to transport everything from COVID-19 tests to the lab to personal protective gear to its workers at various facilities.

Coming up on Eye on KELOLAND, Angela Kennecke takes you along for the ride as medical couriers hit the road with their vital deliveries. She’ll also show you the extra precautions in place to protect both the courier and the specimens during this pandemic.

