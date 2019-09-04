PREVIEW: Two Sioux Falls breweries expanding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two local breweries are hoping to expand in Sioux Falls.

Remedy Brewing and Covert Artisan Ales are both growing.

Covert wants to bring their taproom downtown Sioux Falls while Remedy is adding a production facility near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Both breweries like to use local ingredients in their products.

“So that’s kind of the way that everything is going is more that hyper local, beer made within a few blocks of your house with ingredients that are grown within a few miles of your house and really trying to keep as much money back into the local community as you can,” Remedy Brewing Company co-owner Matt Hastad said.

