PREVIEW: Trenton’s journey

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — For the past two years we’ve been following the incredible story of Trenton Bass, the young athlete who became paralyzed after a hit on the football field.

Friday, we have the next chapter in his life and it involves special training.

Meet Sampson, Trenton’s new service dog who is still being trained to get certified.

“If I drop something he’ll pick it up and just a companion too,” Trenton said.

Sampson isn’t the only one who is receiving training. Trenton is going to be learning how to drive this van that will be specially equipped just for him.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen has an update on Trenton as he gets ready for his second year of college, only this time he’ll have a new roommate.

