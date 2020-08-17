PREVIEW: Treasuring politics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar face at the Minnehaha County Administration Building will be moving on after this year.

Pam Nelson won’t be seeking re-election for county treasurer, a post she’s held for the past 16 years. Nelson has been a longtime leader in the South Dakota Democratic Party having also served in the South Dakota legislature.

“I think we live in a country where you have government by the people and if that’s what we have, then that means people have to get involved and they have to help govern, so I’ve tried to do that throughout my life and I think to make this country work, that’s what we gotta do.”

Nelson is already planning her next political move. She’ll share what’s next for her once she leaves office, tonight on Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.