Live Now
LIVESTREAM GAME OF THE DAY: West Central at Tea Area in a girl’s basketball matchup @ 7:30 p.m.

PREVIEW: Transforming lives

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local nonprofit is looking to empower and inform transgender youth, families and communities across KELOLAND.

Mark Geary has a 15-year-old child who identifies as transgender.

Specifically, ‘non-binary.’ Mark says it was confusing news at the time of his child’s coming out. But that he’s learned a lot about it by joining the nonprofit Transformation Project.

“Our transgender kids are facing huge challenges, and I would ask that, as parents, don’t be one of the challenges. Be one of the supports,” Mark Geary said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., you will meet several members of the project, hear stories of struggle and acceptance, and its mission to spread awareness across South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests