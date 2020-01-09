PREVIEW: Transforming lives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local nonprofit is looking to empower and inform transgender youth, families and communities across KELOLAND.

Mark Geary has a 15-year-old child who identifies as transgender.

Specifically, ‘non-binary.’ Mark says it was confusing news at the time of his child’s coming out. But that he’s learned a lot about it by joining the nonprofit Transformation Project.

“Our transgender kids are facing huge challenges, and I would ask that, as parents, don’t be one of the challenges. Be one of the supports,” Mark Geary said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., you will meet several members of the project, hear stories of struggle and acceptance, and its mission to spread awareness across South Dakota.