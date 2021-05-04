PREVIEW: Training to save lives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue does more than fight fires. The department’s Urban Search and Rescue team is dispatched to emergency situations that require specialized skills and equipment.

The squad maintains its certification by completing a week of training each spring and fall.

“All the amount of practice we can do ahead of time is very critical for our different crews and this really poses a different type of challenge to us that we don’t see on a daily basis,” Captain Mike Murphy said.

“We do a lot of our training where we break up into smaller groups or focus on certain particular tasks. Where today, it’s that overall response, how are we responding to our citizens and provide the best care that we can,” Phil Paszkiewicz, firefighter said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll take you behind the scenes of a grain bin training exercise with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.