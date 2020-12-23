PREVIEW: Training for an ultra marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Up until Wednesday, the weather has been great for those who like to run outdoors in KELOLAND.

One of those runners is Jeffrey Lemair of Sioux Falls.

He’s run more than 30 marathons, including the Boston Marathon

At age 66, he’s now training for an ultra marathon.

We wanted to know what drives a person to run a hundred miles.

“It’s more of a relaxed pace, it’s more social its more festive, the scenery is phenom, its ahh it’s kind of like because it’s there you know its like a mountain,” Lemair said.

There is more to Lemair’s story than just running.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND we learn more about Lemair’s fitness journey and a single international event that changed his life.