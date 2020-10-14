PREVIEW: To hunt or not to hunt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot of excitement building for the pheasant opener this weekend.

Typically tens of thousands of out of state hunters flock to South Dakota, but with the pandemic are they still coming?

“I’m not going to put my life on the backburner and not do things that I love to do, with people love to do them with,” Dustin Medlin, of Kansas, said.

If license sales are any indication, the Game, Fish and Parks says it’s possible there’ll be *more out of state hunters this year than in years past and that might have to do with the pandemic. To hunt or not to hunt, it’s Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.