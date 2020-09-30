PREVIEW: There will always be music

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Many musicians have found ways to continue to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes the Sound of USD.

This year there are no football games for the marching band to perform at and they made the decision not to attend other out-of-town events. However, they are still making noise in Vermillion. The band has been hosting weekly outdoor concerts and performing within the community.

“I was thinking about actually taking a year off if these music ensembles weren’t able to meet because, as a music major, what are you going to do without your ensembles? That’s a pretty key part of your education. So, I’m very grateful that we’re able to do this,” Drum Major Emily Muirhead said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., Lauren Soulek will show you how USD’s marching band is still making music happen.