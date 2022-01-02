Preview: The ‘what if’ of student loan cancellation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 42 million Americans have federal student loan debt.

And payments on those debts have been on hold since March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Biden Administration extended that hold to May 1. The average undergraduate in the U.S. pays four hundred dollars a month on student loan payments.

“It’s done in part because some people lost jobs during COVID and were unable to meet those debt commitments so it’s a real relief for those folks that are still looking for jobs. For those that are employed, it just gives them a little more breathing space to be able to spend money on other things besides paying this debt, most of which is held by the federal government,” Sen. Reynold Nesiba, (D) Sioux Falls and Economics Professor at Augustana University, said.

