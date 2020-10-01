PREVIEW: The story of the Eidsvaag Bell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bell that’s more than 150 years old continues to ring for special occasions at Augustana University.

It’s called the Eidsvaag Bell. For decades, it rang from the Old Main bell tower, but that changed in the 1980s when the aging building was closed for classroom use.

“No one really wanted to go up there and pull on that rope because that bell weighs a lot and everyone was concerned about the state of the timbers that were holding it so as a safety precaution the bell was not rung for many, many years,” Rob Oliver, retired Augustana University President said.

The bell was removed from Old Main in 2010 for Augustana’s 150th anniversary, and it started ringing once again. But this is only part of the bell’s story. We’ll tell you about the bell’s origin and its journey from town to town in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.