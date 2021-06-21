PREVIEW: The State Theatre’s cinematic six months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is the start of Cinema Week, a nationwide promotion to get movie-goers into theaters who’ve been hesitant to go out because of the pandemic.

The State Theatre in Downtown Sioux Falls no long requires customers to wear masks and has been easing social-distancing in the auditorium. Management says its important to provide customers a movie-going experience that other theaters don’t offer.

“Every Friday night we’ll have a music-themed movie and that will go all the way through September, as we’ve got a wide mix of shows, some that people probably never heard of, but we encourage people to come out,” General Manager Steven Dahlmeier said.

The State Theatre has now been showing movies for six months. We’ll find out what attendance has been like during it’s first half-year of business, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m. CT.