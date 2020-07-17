PREVIEW: The Sioux Empire Fair goes on

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 has caused many events to either be canceled or postponed. Recently the organizers of the Sioux Empire Fair announced the 81st annual event will go on.

The fair is on track for the first week of August. There will be a few changes, like no 4H events, but fairgoers can still expect grandstand entertainment, carnival rides, and much more.

“We were all just communicating constantly on what the fair would look like this year and how we could do the fair, we still wanted to do something, it might look a little different and thankfully we’ve slowing transitioned into being able to have the fair look very similar to what it has been in the past,” Director of Marketing and Public Relations Courtney Drenth said.

Drenth says they have doubled the amount of handwashing stations that will be at the fair. Staff has also made hand sanitizer stations that will be placed at the entrances.