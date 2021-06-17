PREVIEW: The Showdown

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway is set to host the biggest event on this season’s schedule.

The Showdown is a week-long event, featuring three nights of racing at both Huset’s and Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota. Huset’s Speedway starts its three-night run this Sunday, and ends with the Huset’s 50 on Tuesday. The 50-lap feature pays $30,000 to the winner and is expected to draw a sellout crowd.

According to sprint car driver Austin McCarl, that crowd makes a difference.

“After the last year that we’ve had to see the fans coming out and supporting these events it makes it bigger and better for everybody. When the people come, it puts more pressure on us and it makes the event a bigger thing and it makes the aura, that’s what it’s all about, really looking forward to it,” driver Austin McCarl said.

We explain the hype surrounding “The Showdown” and explore the new campground at Huset’s Speedway in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.