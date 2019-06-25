Eye on KELOLAND

PREVIEW: The right to bear arms

Jun 25, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Starting next week, South Dakotans will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon. 

This past legislative session, lawmakers changed the law that eliminates the requirement for a permit to carry a gun hidden out of sight.  

"We know more people are going to be carrying concealed firearms," Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said. 

On Tuesday's Eye on KELOLAND, we look at the law and why law enforcement have some concerns and we will also hear from the governor, who signed the bill, as to why she thinks South Dakota needed the change. We'll also be hearing from gun owners.  

Watch 'The right to bear arms' on Tuesday's Eye on KELOLAND at 10.   
 

