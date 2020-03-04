PREVIEW: The Queen City’s storied past

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you know Sioux Falls was once considered the Divorce Capital of America?

It’s one of the little-known historical facts that local writers are compiling as part of a book about the city’s past.

“So you could live here for 3-months and then you could go and get the divorce you were seeking which might have been illegal, or just hard to obtain anywhere else. So people actually traveled here not just from other states but also from other countries to obtain what was sort of a quickie divorce,” Sioux Falls blogger Grant Wentzel said.

But quickie divorces aren’t the only topic being covered in this literary work-in-progress. From unsuccessful presidential campaigns to now-defunct colleges, local writers share the stories that shaped Sioux Falls, in Wednesday’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.