PREVIEW: The push to bring a pool to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — With all of the recent housing growth on the south side of town, there’s barely a distinction between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg, a suburb to the south.

But just 15 years ago, Harrisburg was still a relatively small town with a population of about 2,500.

“Currently we’re waiting on the census to get out and we’re sitting at around 7,500 to 7,600, by 2026 we’re anticipated to be over 10,000 people in the city of Harrisburg,” Mayor of Harrisburg Derick Wenck said.

Even with all of the growth– Harrisburg is still missing an important summer staple.

