PREVIEW: The power of public art

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s something new to see in downtown Sioux Falls.

This bronze feather was installed on a pedestal near 14th Street and Phillips Avenue on New Year’s Eve.

Sioux Falls sculptor Cameron Stalheim is the artist behind the piece.

“I think that is a very visible spot. People drive by it a lot, and so whenever you can get more people to experience artwork it’s always a benefit,” Stalheim said.

Find out how the project came and what made it possible in Eye on KELOLAND Tuesday night.