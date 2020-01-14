Breaking News
WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m. CST: Gov. Noem to deliver State of the State address

PREVIEW: The power of public art

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s something new to see in downtown Sioux Falls. 

This bronze feather was installed on a pedestal near 14th Street and Phillips Avenue on New Year’s Eve. 

Sioux Falls sculptor Cameron Stalheim is the artist behind the piece. 

“I think that is a very visible spot. People drive by it a lot, and so whenever you can get more people to experience artwork it’s always a benefit,” Stalheim said. 

Find out how the project came and what made it possible in Eye on KELOLAND Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests