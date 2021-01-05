PREVIEW: The pandemic hits home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The past 12 months have produced a number of major stories, but none bigger than the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 11th, South Dakota confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, and its first death. More than 15-hundred South Dakotans died by the end of the calendar year. In November, a South Dakota E-R nurse said one-third of her patients don’t believe COVID-19 is real, even when they’re dying from it, and had her Tweets go viral.

“There’s just a lot of falsehoods out there. Just because you read it on the Internet or Facebook doesn’t make it true. I would just ask people to try to follow the experts and listen to the people who are at the bedside doing this for a living. I have done too many goodbyes by FaceTime,” Jodi Doering said.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, how COVID-19 dominated the headlines in 2020, and changed the world as we know it.