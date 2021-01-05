PREVIEW: The pandemic hits home

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The past 12 months have produced a number of major stories, but none bigger than the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 11th, South Dakota confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, and its first death.  More than 15-hundred South Dakotans died by the end of the calendar year.  In November, a South Dakota E-R nurse said one-third of her patients don’t believe COVID-19 is real, even when they’re dying from it, and had her Tweets go viral.

“There’s just a lot of falsehoods out there. Just because you read it on the Internet or Facebook doesn’t make it true. I would just ask people to try to follow the experts and listen to the people who are at the bedside doing this for a living. I have done too many goodbyes by FaceTime,” Jodi Doering said.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, how COVID-19 dominated the headlines in 2020, and changed the world as we know it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 