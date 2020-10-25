PREVIEW: “The Negativity Remedy”

Kindness can be powerful. Just ask Nicole Phillips. She’s an author, podcast host, and public speaker based in Aberdeen.

She just released her new book called The Negativity Remedy. The books highlights the power of intentional kindness.

“To me, being intentional about kindness means that you take that moment to pause and really think about the thoughts that are going through your mind and also what your reaction might be in that moment,” Phillips said.

Coming up tonight, find out how kindness changed Phillips’s life and how she’s reaching the community with her new book.

