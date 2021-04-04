PREVIEW: The Minuteman Missile

During the Cold War, missiles were placed in the Great Plains. While able to cause massive destruction, they were intended to keep peace and prevent war.

South Dakota was home to 150 of those missiles. Today, the facilities are a location with volunteer tour guides like Steven Willis who actually worked on the site.

“For missiles, it was generally 24 hours just like a fire station, you would arrive in the morning, go down, the crew would take your vehicle and go back to the base. While I was here we did not do that, we did a 40-hour alert tour which was a little more complex,” Steven Willis, volunteer, said.

In Sunday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Sydney Thorson takes us on a tour through Delta-One in western South Dakota.