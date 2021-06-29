PREVIEW: The man behind the business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is one thing all inventors have in common, the desire to look at things and make them better.

A Sioux Falls man, who is already a successful CEO of a fire truck manufacturing company, has come up with a new product being sold across the country.

Ron Heiman invented and patented the Arctic Sombrero. It’s a replacement lid for any 30 ounce tumbler that lets beer drinkers enjoy their drink without anybody knowing.

“Crack open your favorite beverage, grab your Arctic Sombrero, snap it on the lid, put it in your icy bath and then enjoy,” Heiman said.

