PREVIEW: The long battle against meth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Love it or hate it, South Dakota’s anti-meth campaign got a lot of attention.

It drew a lot of criticism and even mockery from late night talk show hosts, but local treatment centers hope it turns attention to the seriousness of addiction.

KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory has a preview of Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

You’ve likely seen the ‘Meth. We’re On It.’ ad campaign. It’s been out for about a month now, and its supporters say the goal is to bring more awareness to the fight against addiction.

Recovery from meth isn’t a quick destination. It’s a long journey that may involve multiple relapses and multiple stints in treatment facilities.

Teressa Peratt has been clean for 23 years and is now a substance abuse counselor.

She says she turned to meth after a traumatic childhood and the drug soon took over her life.

“You’re adding a lot of trauma on top of that initial trauma and it just feels like it becomes insurmountable. Boy, it took a lot of pain before I finally got ready to bite the bullet,” Peratt, a substance abuse therapist, said.

Coming up on Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’re looking into the importance of treatment and resources to get over addiction.

Plus, we’ll ask Peratt and another person recovery from meth addiction if they think the campaign is working.