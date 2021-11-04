PREVIEW: The language of love & war

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the midst of this summer’s U.S. pullout from Kabul, we learned about the important role that interpreters played during the war in Afghanistan.

Sioux Falls restaurant owner Arian Wisaal served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2011.

He says interpreters serve as the mouth and tongue for the military, and that the enemy was always ready to try and silence them.

“It’s kind of like tongue of the enemy’s army. You take the tongue out and the army can do not much,” Wisaal said.



Wisaal left for Afghanistan on his interpreter duties shortly after becoming a newlywed.

