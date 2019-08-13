PREVIEW: The Keels at home in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After years and years on the road, a husband and wife are finally home in a place they least expected to find it.

You may recognize Ron Keel.

The musician is a mainstay in the heavy metal rock scene, and has been part of the bands Steeler and Keel. He’s also worked with acts including Motley Crue and Bon Jovi.

Ron and Renee Keel took a gamble and moved here in 2014 to work at Badlands Pawn. They even bought their house, sight unseen.

The job didn’t work out, but the couple don’t regret moving here. They say, they found their home in Sioux Falls.

“The job wasn’t the reason I was supposed to be here. The job is the carrot that needed to be dangled to get me to the zip code I needed to be in to save my life,” Renee said.

That’s another reason why home is so important to them.

They found comfort here when Renee and Ron faced a deadly diagnosis.

