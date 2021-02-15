PREVIEW: The history of South Dakota’s first and only nuclear power plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On a day when power companies are asking people to conserve energy because of the extreme cold we are rediscovering a piece of Xcel Energy’s history in South Dakota.

Pathfinder was South Dakota’s first, last and only nuclear power plant. It was built northeast of Sioux Falls in the early 60’s.

“I really think back on Pathfinder an how it gave us the opportunity to learn about nuclear power, and then use that in the plants that we operate today.” Director of Nuclear Fleet Operations at Xcel, Pam Gorman Prochaska said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll show you some rarely seen photo’s of the nuclear reactor and talk with an expert about what the plant meant for South Dakota and the surrounding states. We’ll also find out what has been done to make sure the area is safe without radiation.