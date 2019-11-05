PREVIEW: The history behind Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With new hotels and a Dave and Buster’s coming next year along with local retailers opening up as we speak, Lake Lorraine continues to be a growing destination.

The shops are gearing up for the holiday season.

Meanwhile new places to work and live are popping up near the lake.

Patty Vognild and her sister own the land out here through Friessen Development.

She grew up swimming and fishing the water and the name Lake Lorraine is actually a nod to her mother.

“It’s amazing. I still can’t even believe it. Sometimes there will be something in the news about Lake Lorraine. Literally, we all run to the TV and it’s just so exciting we can’t hardly believe that it’s happening,” Vognild said.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you more of the history behind Lake Lorraine and what’s next for the growing destination.