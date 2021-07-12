PREVIEW: The Greatest Show on H2O

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Catfish Bay Water Ski Park in Sioux Falls has been home to the Greatest Show on H2O for nearly 30 years.

Jim Bruns is the President and Founder of Catfish Bay, and calls himself a full-time volunteer. In fact, the water ski show is an all-volunteer production that features nearly 50 performers, ranging in age from children to adults, while another 30 people donate their time behind the scenes.

“There’s literally people out here who are four years old and people who are 60 years old, and you just get to build a lot of connections and network with people that you maybe wouldn’t have the opportunity to otherwise, but we spend a lot of time together out here so we get to know each other pretty well and have a good relationship with one another,” Camp and show director Beth Bruggeman said.

In Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll explain what makes Catfish Bay more than just a ski park.