PREVIEW: The global virus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is heading into its second week of having the COVID-19 outbreak confirmed inside state lines.

The novel coronavirus has been spreading across the world since January with China, Italy and South Korea among the top five countries with the most confirmed cases.

Tatum Dean, a Mitchell native and USD graduate, is living in South Korea and working as an English teacher. She lives in Busan, South Korea, which, at one point, was ranked second for most positive COVID-19 tests in South Korea.

“I am in a foreign country where I’m not fluent in the language and my family is six-thousand miles away,” Mitchell native and USD graduate Tatum Dean said.

In Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek introduces you to both Dean and another person with South Dakota ties who’s living overseas. They give you an inside look at the COVID-19 outbreak where they’re at.