PREVIEW: The gift of life with surrogacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Becoming a parent doesn’t come easily for everyone.

For the Oorlog family, it was more than a decade-long process. Between hormones, IVF, adoption research and one failed surrogacy attempt, they were about to give up.

“I wasn’t so sure I wanted to go on again and do another one. Because I just didn’t want that heartache anymore. And we decided that we would try again and I knew that time was our last,” mother-to-be Angela Oorlog said.

That last time, had a very different outcome.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, meet the parents-to-be and find out why they want to break the silence surrounding surrogacy.

