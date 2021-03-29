PREVIEW: The face behind the mask

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wearing masks during a pandemic and other types of outbreaks has a long history that goes back to the earliest days of human civilization. A new exhibit on the campus of Augustana University explores the medical and mythological impact masks have had through the centuries.

“I would think as people go through this exhibit it should all of a sudden register that masks are something that are not just a curiosity, or you see somebody wearing it in a theatrical performance, all of a sudden, you get a very different dimension of understanding what masks actually do,” Augustana Archeology Laboratory Director Adrien Hannus said.

The masks on display go back for centuries on up to today’s N95 mask.

