PREVIEW: The Dune Project

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford’s Underground Research Facility in Lead, South Dakota is home to many world leading science projects, like the Dune Experiment.

It is a multi-billion dollar project that will be in the works for about 10 years. The goal is to learn more about a particle called Neutrinos, which can be very hard to detect.

“They don’t interact with matter and so this experiment will shoot a beam of neutrinos from FIERME Lab in Illinois to here at the Sanford Underground Research Facility,” Patrick Weber, Division Head of the South Dakota Dune Project Division, said.

In Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we show you the efforts being made to learn more about our universe.