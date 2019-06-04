PREVIEW: The duckman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our wet spring has provided a boost to waterfowl habitat in KELOLAND. But this is also a time of year when it’s downright dangerous to be a duck.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks fields a lot of calls at this time of year from people reporting ducklings in distress. The little ducks may appear to be lost or abandoned. But much of the time, these well-meaning callers are misreading what’s really happening with the ducks.

“A lot of times, the calls are people see the next in their backyard, they’re just sure that they’re not going to make it to water because they don’t recognize or they don’t know personally where water is in the neighborhood and we always try to assure people that the mother duck knows where there’s water, she’ll get them there,” GFP Regional Supervisor Emmett Keyser said. “If they have trouble getting through the fence or out of the backyard, you can always open the gate and try to help them that way.”

Keyser says if a duck appears to be threatened from a predator or is in danger of getting run over on the road, then it’s time for someone to step in. Otherwise, it’s just best to leave duck alone. Orphaned ducks are a problem at this time of year.

