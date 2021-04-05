PREVIEW: The Class of 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Your senior year of high school is supposed to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. The class of 2021 say they’ll certainly never forget it.

“One for sure I’ll tell my kids about, you know back in my day you had to drudge through snow, if you say I can’t breathe, I’d say I had to wear a mask back in my day, you know that type of thing,” senior Jaden Feterl said.

Tonight, we’ll sit down with three graduating seniors to get their thoughts on the pandemic and how it affected their lives. Some of their answers might surprise you.

Watch “The class of 2021” on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.