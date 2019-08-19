PREVIEW: The Chapel in the Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of being built.

During those 50 years it’s been around, it holds many memories of people who have visited, worked, and got married there.

During the celebration, couples who were married at the Chapel were called back to renew their vows.

“Being in Rapid City and living in Rapid City we try to come out here each year on our anniversary and sign the guest book and let everybody know that we were married here on September 15th in 1973 and its always fun to do, always,” Randy Schmidt, who got married at the Chapel, said.

Randy and Patsy Schmidt will never forget their chaotic wedding day at the Chapel in the Hills, later on Eye on KELOLAND.