PREVIEW: The Black Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local filmmaker is uplifting Black voices through his new video series titled ‘The Black Project.’

Bobby Peacock sat down with 12 Black individuals from the Sioux Falls area to share stories of times they were discriminated against – including one that hit close to home.

“The one that hit me the hardest was getting the opportunity to interview my sister… and talk through her pain. And, I’m like, ‘I never knew that.’ I never knew what she went through as being a young, black professional and how people – men perceive her: they like Black women this way or that way, and that hit me hard because she’s created in an image of beauty,” Peacock said.

He’s sharing a new video once a week online for Black History Month. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND’s Max Hofer sits down with Peacock to talk about the project.

You’ll also hear from one of the speakers about the steps people can take to continue the conversation about race.