PREVIEW: The art of protest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Van Eps park has served as a point of reference, both geographically as well as historically, for protesters in Sioux Falls.

Demonstrators have gathered at the life-size bronze sculpture during protests calling for racial justice in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. The statue is the creation of Porter Williams, who hopes the protests will lead to a change of heart within law enforcement nationwide.

“I haven’t heard Gayle King or Oprah or any on the commentators talk about remorse from law enforcement, where they can show, for what had happened, whether it was wrong or whether it was right, some way, they have to change and be remorseful.”

Williams says he, too, was roughed-up by police while he was a young man in Sioux Falls.

He’ll recount those earlier days of the Jim Crow era, and share how he hopes his M-L-K statue will be a catalyst for change, in Tuesday’s Eye On KELOLAND.