PREVIEW: THC troubles in Brookings County

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — 2019 was a big year for felony convictions in Brookings County.

In fact, according to the Brookings County State’s Attorney, Dan Nelson, the county will see its highest number of felony convictions this year. One of the driving factors is due to THC oil, which people are using in vaping devices.

“I think we’ve had a number of first time felony offenders here in Brookings County, I think the THC oil has affected our young population, 18, 19, 20s age, we see it on the news, the vaping of THC oil specifically and how dangerous it is,” Nelson said.

Coming up in Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, hear more from Nelson plus Brookings Police and how the department is also seeing a rise in incidents involving controlled substances.

