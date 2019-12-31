PREVIEW: THC trouble

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Felony convictions are on the rise in Brookings County. The county will see its highest number of felony convictions this year. KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald explains what is one of the driving forces behind this increase.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald preview’s Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND. I spoke with the Brookings County State’s Attorney who tells me THC oil is one of the reasons behind more felony convictions.

Often times you hear of people using vaping devices filled with vape juice or an e-liquid. But in Brookings County, people are using these devices with THC oil. He says many people believe it is a misdemeanor, however it’s prosecuted as a felony.

“It’s commonly found in a metal canister that they then attach the vaping device to and because it’s legal in Colorado, it’s widely available, it’s easy to get and our young people are being found in possession of it,” Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson said.

Nelson says methamphetamine is still the number one felony drug in the county, but THC oil is becoming a close second.

