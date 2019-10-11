PREVIEW: Temple growing pains

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — To many of us, yoga class is the closest we come into daily contact with traditions connected to the Eastern religion of Hinduism.

Yet there’s a thriving Hindu temple located on the outskirts of Sioux Falls, it’s celebrating a big milestone. The Hindu Temple of Siouxland, located northwest of Tea turns one year old next week. It’s the only such temple of its kind in all of South Dakota.

“The next closest Hindu temple is in Omaha, so we try to attract people from Brookings, Watertown, Mitchell, down in Vermillion, about a 55-mile radius,” Temple Board Trustee Ajay Kittur said.

