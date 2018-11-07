PREVIEW: Teen Drug Trends

Kids are often taught the dangers of drugs and alcohol at a young age. However, that may not stop them from trying them.

From alcohol to marijuana, those are just a couple of things teens are exposed to.

Keystone Treatment Center adolescent program director Christy Alten-Osmera says since a person's brain isn't developed until their mid-20s, using these substances can have long term effects. Which is why it's important for parents to have a conversation with their kids.

"The biggest thing is being aware what's going on, having the conversation, the kids can be our best teachers, and sometimes we're not going to know what they're talking about, but together we can research that and figure out how we are going to proceed," Alten-Osmera said.

Alten-Osemera says teens aren't the only age level she sees at Keystone Treatment Center. Kids she has helped have been 9 to 10 years old when they were first exposed.

Coming up Wednesday on KELOLAND News, KELOLAND's Sarah McDonald will explain how schools are teaching the negative consequences of drugs.

Plus, on Wednesday's Eye on KELOLAND, we will hear more from Alten-Osmera, police and the states attorney's office about what they see in trends when it come to teen use.

