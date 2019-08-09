PREVIEW: Teamwork, training and Task Force 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Since the 75th Stugis Rally, a team of members from Watertown, Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Rapid City gathered in the Black Hills area to do trainings that go beyond what normal firefighters do.

This week, one of the specialized trainings Task Force 1 they did, was swiftwater rescue.

“Amongst the 4 departments that have a really specialized skills set and they have special equipment so they are available to anyone across state if there’s a tornado, severe storms, flooding, you name it, if it’s beyond the local responders capabilities they can call us,” Jon Groen, South Dakota Task Force 1 Supervisor for the Office of Homeland Security, said.

In Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we will see the Task Force working together to be prepared for any kind of dangerous situation.